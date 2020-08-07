In a world where more and more people are showing their true colors, New York State Police announced the arrest of an employee at a Developmental Disabilities Residential Facility.

New York State Police say 63-year-old Deborah Cannan of Lowville allegedly pushed an elderly male resident, causing him to fall into a bookcase. Police say the incident stemmed from an argument at the facility on 5331 Dayan Street in the village of Lowville on July 13th.

Police say Cannan is an IRA or Individualized Residential Alternative worker. Following the incident the elderly resident was transported by ambulance to the Lewis County Emergency Room for treatment of internal injuries.

Cannan has been charged with Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent Physical/Disabled Person in the 2nd degree and Assault in the 3rd degree, both misdemeanors. She was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in the village of Lowville Court for August 25, 2020, at 4:00 PM.