Bills QB Pretends to Be a Fan; Asks Players For Autographs [VIDEO]

This Buffalo Bills team is so much fun. They're a ton of fun to watch on the field, but one of the reasons fans love this current Bills team so much is because of how they are as people off the field.

This is probably the most well-liked Bills team we have seen in 30 years and even back in the early '90s, those Bills teams earned the nickname, "the bickering Bills," because of the off-the-field bantering.

Fans adore players like Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Tre'Davious White, Dion Dawkins, Matt Milano, Mitch Morse and Dawson Knox.

Another player who is quickly becoming a fan-favorite is backup quarterback, Case Keenum.

Keenum was traded to the Bills from the Cleveland Browns in the off-season, to provide a reliable backup for Josh Allen.

Keenum has been arguably the best backup quarterback in the NFL for the past decade. He's also a very funny person off the field and he proved that on Tuesday.

In a video the Bills posted on social media, Keenum put on a bucket hat and sunglasses and pretended to be a fan who was asking for autographs from unsuspecting teammates.

It's probably the funniest video you will see all year.

I love how Isaiah McKenzie had zero idea it was Keenum, so Keenum went back to ask for a second autograph.

Quintin Morris (TE) literally had no idea it was Keenum. The security member was ready to throw Keenum out -- that's how great an acting job Keenum put on.

The only person who was not fooled at all was general manager Brandon Beane.

This is the content we live for.

