Who Drinks Their Beer Warm?! Everyone At This Utica Beer Fest Does

For most Americans, the idea of drinking a warm beer isn't too appetizing. But in Europe, it's actually quite common-- it's called "cask ale," and it's meant to be drunk that way.

Utica's Woodland Farm Brewery is looking to bring a little bit of that European flair to Central New York when it celebrates its 7th annual Cask Ale Fest on Saturday, October 15th. Roughly 20 breweries from across New York State will congregate on Woodland's front lawn at 6002 Trenton Road, pouring cask ales, most of which are brewed specifically for the event.

SO WHAT EXACTLY IS A 'CASK ALE'?

According to Woodland's owner Keith Redhead:

"A cask ale is the traditional way of serving beer. Prior to refrigeration, prior to kegging, beer finished fermenting in a cask, and was poured directly from that cask. It's naturally carbonated without having to hook it to CO2, so it creates a smoother mouth feel."

Cask ales are served at "cellar temperature," around 50 degrees or higher. For amateur beer drinkers, this might be a deal breaker. But the warmer temperatures allow more pronounced flavors to emerge from the beer. And the lack of carbonation means you don't fill up quite as easily.

Cask Ale Fest is Woodland's flagship event, held every October, rain or shine. The last few Cask Ale Fests have been... rain. It's become kind of a running joke at this point. But nobody ever seems to care once the beer starts flowing.

The event will run from 3pm to 6pm. Tickets are $50 General Admission for a commemorative tasting glass and unlimited tasting. $60 VIP includes entrance to the Fest an hour earlier (2pm) with discounted food and merchandise. There are also $10 designated driver tickets.

For more information, check out their event page.

