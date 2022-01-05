Why Are No Banana Peels Allowed In The City Of Utica This January?

Why would the City of Utica ban banana peels this January? Clearly, it involves a safety reason, or maybe a video game.

SHORT ANSWER- Is there technically a real banana peel ban? No. Does it involve a Super Mario Kart tournament? Yes.

LONG ANSWER- Every video gamer knows that a "Banana Peel" in the game of Super Mario Kart causes a kart to spin-out if a vehicle touches the slippery item. This can cause a player to slow down, and crash. If you're ready to throw peels, and do what it takes to win a Super Mario Kart tournament, then you'll love this.

If you had a Super Nintendo growing up, or currently enjoy spending hours of fun on Mario Kart, then put those skills to the test. Woodland Farm Brewery is hosting a Super Mario Kart tournament on Wednesday, January 12th right in their taproom. Space is limited though:

We only have 16 spots available, and this will be closed to competitors once full! But we'll be projecting gameplay right on the wall for your friends to cheer you on!

If you're interested in playing, you can message them on Facebook to reserve your spot here. There is a small cost to play. Woodland has a $5 per entry fee. That five dollars is a small price to pay to claim you are truly a Super Mario Kart all-star here in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York.

From the 1992 Super Nintendo classic to the Wii U’s Mario Kart 8, Mario Kart could arguably be one of the greatest video game franchises of all time. You can read all sorts of cool facts online about the game here.

