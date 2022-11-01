It looks like Woodland Farm Brewery's new taproom at the historic Hulbert House in Boonville is close to opening.

According to a post on Woodland Farm Brewery at the Hulbert House Facebook page, the company is now hiring cooks and bartenders:

Woodland owner Keith Redhead remains optimistic that the new taproom will open before year's end, possibly around Thanksgiving.

Redhead said the plan is to do an exclusive soft launch with members of Woodland's "Pint Club," the brewery's rewards program which patrons can enroll in at the beginning of each calendar year.

Woodland Farm Brewery, which opened its first taproom back in 2015 at 6002 Trenton Road in Marcy, announced that it was opening a second taproom back in February of this year. Redhead, who lives in Boonville, said he always admired the historic Hulbert House building and thought it would make a good spot for a second taproom.

Contractors have completed extensive renovations to the space Woodland plans to occupy. A bar had previously existed there back when the Hulbert House operated as a bustling hotel, but modernizing the space has taken time.

The biggest project was probably the ceiling, which you can see in the photo gallery below. A modern kitchen that's up-to-code is also being installed, which will offer wraps, sandwiches and other bar fare.

Much of the Hulbert House's historic fixtures are being preserved, however. The old murals on the wall will remain intact and Woodland plans to hang the old taxidermy animal heads back up (NOT PICTURED).

When opened, Woodland plans on offering 10 of its beers on tap. The beer itself will continue to be brewed at Woodland's original location in Marcy.

