The CDC announced on Thursday that people who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear a mask, except for special circumstances. The news is huge as it gives the biggest incentive so far for people to get vaccinated. President Biden called it a significant day, but will some people feel comfortable enough to shed the mask?

The move from the CDC comes as a surprise for so many who have been living with a mask mandate since last spring. Previously, the CDC said vaccinated people still needed to wear a mask, and some feel the reversal of recommendation is all about giving people an incentive to get vaccinated. Still, there are people who are not comfortable with eliminating the masks and others who wonder how stores and restaurants will be able to differentiate those who have and haven't been vaccinated. New York State may still implement additional rules.

The country has been looking for the perfect incentive to get those people who are apprehensive to actually get the vaccination. In some states, there are random drawings where vaccinated people could win over a million dollars. Now, with an actual advantage to getting the shot, the government is hoping that people who have been hesitant, will now make the decision to get vaccinated.

Some believe incentivizing hesitant people to get the shot, is the real reason the CDC relieved their restrictions, and that it really isn't about safety. Dr. Kent Hall disagrees and says the CDC has been very cautious in their recommendations. "They try to avoid risk as much as possible, they have been conservative," he said. " I think that they are realizing that the science really does support people who are vaccinated," and for those who have been vaccinated, "It's probably reasonable to not have masks on."

Deciding now to get the vaccine? There are several vaccination sites throughout the Mohawk Valley right now with walk-in openings. SUNY POLY, for instance which is a NYS site, is now offering vaccines for people 12 and up without an appointment.