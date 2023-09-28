Central New York Has Some of the Most Sleep-Deprived Gamers in the Country

Utica's online gaming community, are you okay?

An alarming new survey found that the state's gaming community suffer the highest rates of insomnia in the nation.

We're talking millions of people!

Falling asleep at the wheel Photo Credit - nandyphotos/Thinkstock loading...

The new numbers comes courtesy of Online-Solitaire.com, who commissioned a study to find out how many online gamers are affected by insomnia.

They ran a nationwide survey and then combined these results from official data from County Health Rankings to reveal where America’s most sleep deprived gamers reside.

Can't Sleep?

It's estimated about 1 in 10 people worldwide suffer from insomnia, which is a common sleep disorder.

While it's normal for people to experience short-term or acute insomnia due to stress or trauma, a person is considered an insomniac if the inability to fall asleep or stay asleep persists for over a month.

If left untreated, insomnia can not only impact a person's mental health and mood, it can also lead to some serious health complications.

Some of the more severe side effects of prolonged insomnia include depression, fatigue, anxiety, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, heart attack and stroke.

With more people looking at screens or working longer hours, cases of insomnia are on the rise.

One of the largest groups of people suffering from insomnia are gamers. In fact, New York has some of the largest amount of gamers who cannot reliably obtain a restful night's sleep.

The Findings

In New York, gamers in the Empire State are the most affected by this disorder.

Twenty-four percent say they are suffering from sleep deprivation as a result of their gaming activities.

Megan te Boekhorst via Unsplash Megan te Boekhorst via Unsplash loading...

To put that in perspective, that means more than 4.7 million New Yorkers suffer from insomnia.

Moreso, one of the highest number of insomniac gamers hail right here in Utica. Utica was among the top 5 most sleep deprived cities in New York.

Of the 4.7 million insomniac gamers, Utica is home to 27 percent of them.

The only city to have a larger number than that was Staten Island, which is at 28 percent.

Other cities with an alarmingly high rate of sleep-deprived gamers were Seneca Falls, Brooklyn and Speculator.

Overall, New York's gaming community was the 15th largest in the nation to struggle with insomnia.

States With the Most Insomniac Gamers

In all, Virginians suffer the most from sleep-deprivation. The survey found 30 percent of the state's gaming community is battling insomnia.

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

The remaining top fives states were respectively Alabama, Kentucky, Indiana and South Carolina.

Click below to see an interactive map to see which cities and towns need the most sleep.



Created by Online Solitaire • Viewlarger version

