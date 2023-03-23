The state whose residents already carry the heaviest tax burden in the country should prepare to lift a little more as state lawmakers look to add additional weight to that tax barbell.

Senator Joseph Griffo (R-C, Rome) is blasting proposals in both legislative houses that he says would invent new taxes, fees/surchares on an array of things many New Yorkers use every single day. Everything from popular TV streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, to Amazon deliveries, ride services like Uber and Lyft, and other entertainment options like audiobooks, podcasts, music and gaming.

Calling the plans discouraging and outrageous for state residents, Griffo said: "...We need policies and approaches that cut taxes, reduce regulations, provide for more economic opportunity and will make our state more affordable overall, or we will continue to see thousands of New Yorkers flee each year,":

Users of Netflix, Hulu, Spotify and other digital subscription streaming media services could see an additional 8% tax added onto their bill as a part of a proposal Assembly Democrats unveiled in their recent one-house budget. This new tax would be added to the cost to use a variety of digital streaming products, including TV services, audiobooks, podcasts, online gaming, and music.

Griffo was among many Republicans who've ripped the idea to find news for New Yorkers to pay more. That includes a plan being considered by Assembly Democrats for a 25-cent delivery fee each time Amazon or other delivery services make a stop at your home, while the Senate Democrats are pondering a 50-cent per ride surcharge for Uber and Lyft.

“For the last several years, we have seen the majorities and governor propose and support budgets that they claim will provide real relief to residents and families in our state. In reality, these unsustainable budgets have included increased taxes and fees. Many New Yorkers and families face significant financial hardships and struggle to make ends meet. Proposals like this don’t help," Griffo said.

