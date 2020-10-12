Central NY Detective Who Had Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Dies

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a New York detective has died three weeks after he and another person were found with carbon monoxide poisoning on a docked boat on the Erie Canal.

The Syracuse Post-Standard reports that the Syracuse police shared Sunday on Facebook that Detective William LaShomb, 36, died at his hous.

LaShomb was found unconscious on Sept. 20 by Sylvan Beach firefighters with Blair Dodge, 34, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities found no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances however the investigation is ongoing.

LaShomb joined the department in 2008 in the patrol division.

