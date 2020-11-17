In a plot twist you'd expect to see in a made for TV drama like Law and Order, former New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker is no longer facing criminal charges, but a Florida lawyer now is.

In May, Baker was accused of robbing several people at gunpoint at a Florida house party. It wasn't just Baker, allegedly, allegations were also thrown at Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar - although charges against Dunbar never materialized due to a lack of evidence, prosecutors said at the time.

In September, approximately a month after being charged with four counts of robbery, Baker was released by the Giants despite his claims of innocence, and claims by his lawyer to have several affidavits from witnesses who could exonerate the young Florida native who was a highly touted first-round draft pick just a year earlier.

But on Monday, Baker's name was finally cleared and charges dropped as he reportedly became the victim of extortion attempts an attorney for the three key witnesses.

According to CBS:

According to court documents obtained by CBS Miami, three witnesses recanted their previous sworn statements and instead "asserted that they did not get an accurate look at the events as they occurred, that DeAndre Baker was present but not involved in any criminal act, and that they were not robbed or assaulted." Attorney William Dean, who represents the three witnesses, allegedly tried to extort Baker by having him pay to recant their testimony. According to sheriff's investigators, Dean told Baker if he paid each client $226,000 they would either recant their statements or stop cooperating with prosecutors, CBS Miami reported.

That attorney, William Dean was arrested on extortion charges.

Meanwhile, Baker is now reportedly set to sign a new contract with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

It remains unclear who is ultimately responsible for the alleged robbery at that Florida house party.

