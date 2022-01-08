Bills Tickets Are Going For Crazy Cheap This Sunday

The Buffalo Bills are ready to close out their regular season schedule against the New York Jets this Sunday at Highmark Stadium. The game was moved to a 4:25 pm kickoff from a 1 pm start, originally.

The Bills will win the AFC East with a victory, while also winning the AFC East with a New England Patriots loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills would go on the road for the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs with a loss and a Patriots win.

This would be the first time in nearly 30 years that Bills fans get to see their team clinch the division title in person. The Bills clinched the AFC East title on the road against the Denver Broncos on a Saturday afternoon game before Christmas in 2020.

While it could be an important moment for Bills Mafia, you could go to the game for super cheap.

Tickets for Jets-Bills on Sunday are going as low as $12 on TickPick.

A vast majority for tickets in the 300 section are going between $12 and $20 on TickPick.

I can see why this game might not be too appealing for fans. It's against the Jets and it changed start times, which could mean it interferes with plans previously made. The weather will also be awful by the sounds of it, with 38-40 degrees and rain showers that could switch to snow showers, and 30-35 mph wind gusts.

I'm sure many will want to get to private lots on Sunday around 8 or 9 am, the same time they normally do, and brave the weather. If you want to go, tickets are super cheap as of now.

