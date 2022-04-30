Check Out the Abandoned Saratoga Springs Air Force Base

Here's a pretty cool find. There was once a United States Air Force Radar Site located in Stillwater. It was built in the early 1950's during the Cold War and was used to detect and intercept incoming, low flying aircrafts. The base was in operation until 1977 when upgrades in satellite technology rendered much of the technology and operation of the base obsolete.

Still, the base exists and many of the buildings, although decaying from years of abandonment, tell a story of a much different time when the fear of nuclear war was a real possibility with the then Soviet Union.

Although pretty much abandoned and no longer in use by the military, there are a couple towers on the property still functioning and operating in some form of communication transmissions (like cell phone towers).

It was officially called the Saratoga Springs Air Force Station and is now designated as a historical site.

Some Urban Explorers were able to get onto the property, which is fenced off, and get a close look at some of the buildings that still exist on the site. They covered the site from bottom to top, which includes an underground nuclear fallout shelter.

And some machinery?

These guys take us on a two part journey through the buildings and structures that sit vacant on the property to this day.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

[fortwiki] [Daily Gazette]