Two Tornadoes Touch Down in New York

Not one but two tornadoes touched down in New York, causing destruction in its path.

The National Weather Service confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes touched down Saturday. The tornadoes caused heavy damage to homes and properties in Stillwater, Saratoga County and Schaghticoke, Rensselaer County.

An EF1 tornado with winds of 100 MPH touched down in Stillwater Saturday night. Severe damage was done to a home on McDermott Road and several trees were uprooted. "This was a brief touchdown with a path length of approxiamatedly .25 miles and a width of 50 yards," the National Weather Service said.

Photo Credit - Noaa.gov

Another EF1 tornado with 110 MPH winds occured in Schaghticoke causing significant damage to a home on Verbeck Avenue. Several large tree were uprooted. Damage was also done to the roof of a high school and elementary school in the area.

Photo Credit - Noaa.gov

Check out the damage the tornadoes left behind from Dan Laroe, who toured Schaghticoke after the storm.