Check Out These 43 Amazing Classic Custom-Made Neon Signs

There are very few authentic neon sign companies left in America. One of the coolest is located in Upstate New York where neon artist and craftsman Howie Cohen repairs, restores and creates some of the most amazing neon signs and clocks in the country.

The owner of Just Neon, Howard Cohen, recently announced that the George Eastman Museum of Rochester recently commissioned him to fabricate a replica of the neon sign that appeared in the Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman classic “Casablanca.”

Ian from the Eastman Museum and Howard Cohen appear in front of the newly designed replica sign. Photo courtesy of Howard Cohen for TSM. Ian from the Eastman Museum and Howard Cohen appear in front of the newly designed replica sign. Photo courtesy of Howard Cohen for TSM. loading...

Cohen said that the iconic neon sign, “Rick’s Cafe Americain” was made using photographs and original movie clips from the 1942 film. Just Neon worked along with the Historic Sign Restoration Company of Rochester to recreate the nostalgic sign.

"Neon signs have been around for years and with the strong resurgence, we are filling the needs of this form of lettering and lighting,” said Cohen. Just Neon is located on James Street in Utica where they create neon signs and clocks, and repair neon signs from around the world.

Custom made signs from Just Neon have been shown on major TV network shows including NBC’s "The Today Show," "American Restoration," "Deal or No Deal," as well as several other major network shows.

Here are 43 beautiful neons from the Just Neon Sign Company in Utica, NY, that you might never have seen.

