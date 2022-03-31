Going Shopping for Criminal Charges: Alleged Bank Robber, Car Thief from Schenectady Under Arrest
An alleged bank robber and car thief has been arrested and charged, according to police.
Schenectady resident Johnathan Palombo is facing multiple charges from several police agencies.
The Town of Geddes Police Department says that Palombo has been charged with the following for the robbery at the Solvay Bank branch located at 3201 West Genesee Street at approximately 2:07pm on Monday, March 21, 2022:
- Robbery in the 3rd Degree
- Petit Larceny
Palombo was also a suspect in a bank robbery that took place at the Walmart located at 6438 Basile Road in the town of Dewitt at approximately 11:19am on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Consequently the Town of Dewitt Police Department have charged Palombo with the following:
- Robbery in the 2nd Degree
- Assault in the 3rd Degree
- Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree
- Petit Larceny
The Syracuse Police Department says that Palombo was stopped in the city of Syracuse, allegedly driving a stolen vehicle at the time. The car was stolen out of Montgomery County on March 18, 2022. He is facing the following charge as a result of that incident:
- Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
In the city of Oneida, New York Palombo is wanted for allegedly robbing the Walmart at 2024 Genesee Street. Charges in that incident are currently pending from the Oneida City Police Department.
In addition to those agencies entioned, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, and Solvay Village Police Department assisted with the event.
Authorities say that patrol units with the Syracuse Police Department found the stolen vehicle with Palombo inside. That apprehension led to the arrests in the cases mentioned.
Evidence analysis was completed by the Latent Print and DNA Specialists at The Wally Howard, Jr. Center for Forensic Sciences.