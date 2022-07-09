Do You Know the Suspects in an Oneida Plaza Drive Theft?

Police are requesting help from the public to identify persons wanted for questioning as suspects in a theft from a retail hardware store in Oneida, New York.

The Oneida City Police Department (OCPD) says that the suspects were allegedly seen taking items from the Harbor Freight store on Oneida Plaza Drive at approximately 12:48pm on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Photo Courtesy: Oneida City Police Department (June-July 2022)

According to a social media posting from the OCPD, "The suspects exited through an emergency door with the merchandise, and fled the scene in a dark blue colored Volkswagen SUV."

Photo Courtesy: Oneida City Police Department (June-July 2022)

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the persons pictured, or regarding their vehicle, and those with information that might be helpful to the investigation should call police at: (315) 363.9111. All calls to tat number may remain confidential.

Photo Courtesy: Oneida City Police Department (June-July 2022)

Additionally, regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

Photo Courtesy: Oneida City Police Department (June-July 2022)

Photo Courtesy: Oneida City Police Department (June-July 2022)

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida City Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Photos (individual) Courtesy: Oneida City Police Department (2022)

