Cheers! Alcohol To-Go Keeps Going in New York

Alcohol to-go will keep going a little longer in New York. Restaurants, bars and taverns, clubs, and arenas will be allowed to continue serving takeout cocktails and wine for another 30 days.

The current measure, allowing for the sale of alcohol with take out food deliveries was signed by the Governor back in March. It was set to expire Monday, June 8, 2021 but has been extended another month.

To aid in prevention of the spread of the coronavirus and assist businesses impacted by the current state of emergency, the Governor has ordered the State Liquor Authority (SLA) to promulgate guidance on new off-premises privileges for licensed businesses with on-premises privileges. These privileges shall continue until July 5, 2021, but may be extended or reduced depending on circumstances.

Bars and restaurants owners are being reminded to keep following guidelines laid out by the state or local officials or run the risk of losing their liquor license.

The alcohol to-go extension came on the same day Governor Andrew Cuomo announced most of the coronavirus restrictions in New York will be lifted when 70 percent of residents get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Restrictions Soon Lifted in New York

That could be days away with 68.6 percent of New Yorkers already being vaccinated.

Capacity restrictions, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, health screening, and contact tracing will soon be optional for businesses across the state.

Sporting arenas, concert venues, schools, public transit, nursing homes, hospitals, correctional facilities will still need to follow state and local guidelines until the percentage of vaccinated New Yorkers is higher.

Anyone not vaccinated will still need to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

