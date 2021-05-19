Chenango County Welfare Check Ends in Major Drug Bust

A routine "check the welfare" call to a Chenango County gas station has resulted in the arrest of a Smithville, N.Y. man on felony drug charges. The drugs recovered are street valued at over $100,000

In the early morning hours of May 16th, 2021, Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to the Mirabito Gas Station in the Village of Greene for a Check the Welfare compliant. Upon arrival, Deputies located Phillip S. Cosilmon slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle. While Deputies were checking on the male, drugs, and drug paraphernalia were in plain view of the Deputies. Cosilmon, who was already under a lengthy narcotics Investigation was taken into custody and the vehicle was towed to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office for further investigation.

At approximately 6:50 a.m. the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division conducted a search of the vehicle and located two pounds of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Heroin, MDMA, Acid, Mushrooms and over $22,000 in US Currency inside of the vehicle the male was operating. The narcotics seized had a street value exceeding $100,000.

Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting states that, 31-year-old, Phillip S. Cosilmon of Smithville NY, was arrested on the A-II Felony for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree. Cosilmon was arraigned in the Town of Norwich Court where he was remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility without bail. Cosilmon is expected to appear in the Chenango County Court on May 17, 2021. The investigation is still ongoing, and more charges are likely.

The Chenango County Sheriff's Office was assisted in the investigation by members of the New York State Police Troop C VGNET and the Chenango County District Attorney's Office.

According to the National Police Support Fund a "check welfare" call is used often by police departments. "There are many scenarios that can lead citizens to ask for a welfare check. For example, if someone usually sees their elderly neighbor at a certain time every day, but has not seen that person for a few days, it may be cause for concern. Or if someone usually receives a call from a loved one on a certain day and time every week, but has not heard from them in an unusually long time, they may want to contact the police to perform a welfare check. No matter what the situation, there are certain steps citizens must take to call in a police welfare check."