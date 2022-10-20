Great News! Another Chick-fil-A is Opening in Upstate NY; But Where?
Get you taste buds ready, you now have another spot in Upstate New York to visit if you want a delicious chicken sandwich.
This is something many Central and Upstate New Yorkers have wanted for years. Now their prayers have been answered as more and more Chick-fil-A locations have been popping up all over the state.
The latest addition is this brand new location in Watertown, New York. Many locals are excited for the franchise to finally open it's doors on Thursday, October 27th. This has been a project in the works ever since January 2021.
The restaurant is also excited for the opening date, as they posted the news on their Facebook page.
Currently the closest Chick-fil-A for Central New Yorkers is the spot that recently opened in the Chittenango Thruway rest stop. A project that had taken over a year to finish is now open to drivers between Syracuse and Utica.
The next closest place would be in Onondaga County, if you went to the restaurant on Brewerton Road in Cicero. Either location in Syracuse makes for a good stop when either going to the airport, visiting the mall, or running errands around the city.
It's reassuring to see more popping up around Upstate New York, but when will one finally come closer to home? Only time will tell as the franchise gets their footing in the state.