Child Allegedly Abducted at Knife Point in Poughkeepsie, New York

A scary situation unfolded Thursday morning in Dutchess County.

Police from the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to a call at approximately 8:08 a.m. Thursday, February 16th. The call reported that a child was abducted from a residence at 881 Dutchess Turnpike in Poughkeepsie and that the abductor took the child at knifepoint.

Father Stole Car and Fled With the Child

As Poughkeepsie Police arrived on the scene, additional information was provided that said the person who took the child also stole a white BMW sedan from the property and fled with the child. The person who reportedly took the child was the non-custodial father of the child according to a press release.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Child Abduction in Poughkeepsie, NY

Police quickly began their investigation to try and locate the suspect and the child by contacting Dutchess County 911 and asking for them to broadcast the make and model of the car to all surrounding agencies to try and locate it.

Get our free mobile app

Approximately one hour later at 9:11 a.m. the Village of Millbrook Police observed a car matching the description provided on State Route 343 and reported the sighting to dispatch. Units from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Police responded to assist in pulling the vehicle over.

Police stopped the vehicle and the subject was taken into custody without incident. The child was recovered by police and returned unharmed.

Suspected Kidnapper from Poughkeepsie

Once in police custody, it was announced that the person behind the alleged kidnapping was 27-year-old Isaiah C. Stratford Sr. from Poughkeepsie, NY. Stratford has been charged with Kidnapping and Mencing in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The suspect was being held by authorities awaiting arraignment in the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court.

As more information becomes available we will update this article.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.