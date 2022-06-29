Heroic Child Saves Family from Armed Home Invasion in Clay

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

Three suspects are under arrest following what appears to have been a home invasion in Onondaga county.

Deputies with the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office were called to the home at 357 Chestnut Street in Clay, New York on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The area is mostly residential.

Initial reports indicate that a child in the home called 911 to report that three men with weapons were inside the home. According to authorities, the child said that the men had gotten inside the home by breaking down the back door and holding the family at gunpoint.

Two of the suspects had run away by the time deputies arrived but were caught by police. The third suspect was captured in the home.

The three suspects were identified as 33-year-old Anthony Santiago, 31-year-old Andres Arzola-Torres, and 18-year-old Malik Shabazz.

Investigators believe that the home and family were specifically targeted, although the investigation is continuing. A motive for the alleged invasion has not yet been released.

No serious physical injuries were immediately reported.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

