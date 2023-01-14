Chocoholics Unite! A Big Choco-Fest is Coming to Saratoga County

If you or someone you know loves chocolate, get on board - this festival is a chocolate-lover's dream and for the 8th consecutive year, it's coming back to the Capital Region this February.

Merriam-Webster defines a chocoholic as "a person who craves or compulsively consumes chocolate" which may describe all of us at some point in our lives.

melted dark chocolate flows closeup Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Know anyone who loves chocolate? Like a real "chocoholic"? Whether you like your chocolate gooey, sweet, bitter, hot, or frozen, there's sure to be something for everyone to try.

Chocolate Cindy Ord/Getty Images loading...

Here's what you (they) need to know about the 8th Annual Chocolate Festival throughout the Village of Ballston Spa:

The 8th Annual Ballston Spa Chocolate Festival, presented by the Ballston Spa Business and Professional Association will be taking place on Friday, Feb 3rd from 4-8 PM.

Area restaurants, bakeries, and chefs are all welcome to compete in a chance to showcase their talents and tastes by preparing small sample-sized chocolate offerings to be judged by a panel as well as fan favorite recognition.

Each visitor pays $1 for the sample and will vote on their 3 favorites.

The three chocolate creations judged on that day with be, a "sweet" chocolate dessert, a savory chocolate dish, and a chocolate beverage.

The Chocolate Festival will take place throughout the village that day.

The festival went away for a few years during the pandemic but returned last year in a big way, and this year organizers are hoping to have a large turnout of lovers of all things chocolate.

Chefs and businesses may still be included in this year's festival. For more information about a chocolate creation you'd like to enter or for sponsorship information, click here.

