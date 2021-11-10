Chris Stapleton Takes 5 CMA Awards, Including Best Album

By ANDREW DALTON and KRISTIN M. HALL, AP Entertainment Writers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Stapleton won song, single and album of the year at the Country Music Association Awards, and the night's not over yet.

Stapleton took the awards for his song "Starting Over" and is nominated in three more categories, including entertainer of the year.

The Brothers Osborne won vocal duo of the year for the fourth time. Lead singer T.J. Osborne, who came out as gay this year, was emotionally as he thanked the audience for its support. Jimmie Allen became the second Black performer to win best new artist.

Luke Bryan is hosting the show from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

