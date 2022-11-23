New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5.

Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away.

The accident into the investigation continues, but thus far police have released an outline of what they believe happened in the crash. At around 5:45 p.m. last Friday, officers say Pritchard was driving Eastbound on Route 5 and crossed the center line into oncoming Westbound traffic. Her vehicle collided head on with a vehicle operated by 61-year-old Pamela Merriman of Rome, police said. The driver of a third vehicle, also traveling Westbound, saw the crash but was unbale to stop in time and hit the rear of Merriman's vehicle.

Merriman and a passenger were treated for minor injuries. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

