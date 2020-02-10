Clark Pleads Guilty In Murder Of Bianca Devins

The Cicero man charged in the death of 17-year old Bianca Devins of Utica last July has pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder.

22-year old Brandon Clark entered the guilty plea this morning in Oneida County Court.

According to CNY Homepage.com, Clark told Judge Michael Dwyer that he was making the plea because he did not want to put Devin’s family through the experience of seeing the evidence in the case.

After killing Devins, Clark posted photos of her online.

District Attorney Scott McNamara says he’s happy with the outcome because it would have been a very disturbing trial. McNamara says they have about 15 minutes of video leading up to and including Bianca being murdered that they won’t have to show to a jury.

McNamara calls the video the most disturbing video he's seen in his more that 27 years in office.

Clark will be sentenced on April 6th.

He faces 25 years to life in prison.