Brindisi Joins Family Of Bianca Devins To Introduce Bianca’s Law

Congressman Anthony Brindisi was joined by the family and friends of murdered Utica teen Bianca Devins on Monday to introduce Bianca’s Law.

Following her murder last year, graphic photos were posted by her killer and shared on social media.

Brindisi says Bianca’s Law will increase transparency and accountability for social media platforms and ensure they take action when violent content policies are violated.

Brindisi’s legislation will:

Require all social media platforms with more than $10 million in revenue and more than 100,000 monthly users to establish an office dedicated to identifying and removing violent content that violates the platform’s content moderation standards

Increase transparency by requiring social media companies to publicly report the phone number of their content moderation office, ensure the chief content moderator reports directly to the CEO of the company, and establish staff trainings and routine audits

Empower the FTC and State Attorneys General to enforce these requirements and impose penalties on the companies if they do not comply

Give social media companies an incentive to moderate their content by allowing for public-facing accountability

“What happened to Bianca and her family is unimaginable, and we cannot stand by and let another family go through the horror and harassment the Devins family did. Bianca’s Law is about preventing that kind of heartache from ever happening again,” said Brindisi.

Brindisi says he’s working on getting a sponsor for the bill in the Senate.