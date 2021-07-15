The Oneida County District Attorney's shared a sex video and other nude images of Bianca Devins with national media sites and crime TV shows, according to a newly filed lawsuit on behalf of Devins' estate.

The 17-year-old from Utica was brutally killed by Brandon Clark in July of 2019 after the two had returned from a concert in New York City the night before. Clark recorded the two having sex in his SUV, and the vicious murder, according to the New York Post.

That video, along with nude images that were found on Bianca's cell phone where improperly shared with several outlets, despite promises to the family that those images would not be shared, the site reports:

The mom was assured by two Oneida prosecutors the videos wouldn’t ever be released but to her “horror,” she later found out the office shared them with CBS 48 Hours, A&E, a confidante of Clark with a popular YouTube channel and possibly MTV and Peacock TV, the suit says. The office also shared nude images of Bianca Devins that were taken from her phone after it was seized from the murder scene, the suit claims.

Kimberly Devins, Bianca's mother, told the Post the DA'S office was reckless and casual in sharing the video:

“Our family is forced to live the violence over and over on social media because of what the murderer posted. It’s unbearable that the ones who were supposed to protect Bianca – the DA’s Office – are instead engaging in child pornography as if she has no right to privacy,” the mom said.

The article states that such images and video aren't typically shared out of respect for the victim's family members, even when such evidence is considered public. Meanwhile, Carrie Goldberg, the attorney who filed suit, says the video amounts to child pornography and a snuff video because Bianca was just 17 at the time of her death - below the age of 18, which is the federal child pornography statute, she told the Post:

“And the world should be on notice that even possessing sexual material of Bianca – or anybody under the age of 18 – is illegal.”

The reckless and casual violation on behalf of the DA's office was done to curry favor with national media following their depiction in the 2018 Dateline NBC episode on Kaitlyn Conley, the lawsuit claims:

“Upon information and belief, the DA’s Office saw the murder of Bianca Devins as the perfect opportunity for redemption in the media, and as a result, courted the press and documentary makers [by] enthusiastically turning over… illegal evidence to them that exploited Bianca’s privacy and rights, not to mention federal child pornography laws.”

Brandon Clark ultimately pleaded guilty to the Devins' murder and received a 25-years-to-life sentence which is currently serving.

