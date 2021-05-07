Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is hosting mobile office hours each of the next two weeks, with sessions planned for Herkimer and Cortland counties.

The 22nd District Representative has scheduled mobile office hours for Wednesday, May 12, from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at the Place Cortland Free Library, on Church Street in Cortland.

The following Wednesday, May 19, from 11:00AM to 1:00PM another is scheduled for the West Winfield Fire Department.

Tenney's office says caseworkers will be available to offer assistance in dealing with federal agencies. Attendees are encouraged to make an appointment in advance, and all attendees must follow all COVID-19 protocols. To make an appointment, you can contact her Binghamton office at 607-242-0200, or the Utica office at 315-732-0713.

KEEP READING: See notable new words that were coined the year you were born