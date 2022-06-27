The Utica Center for Development will be awarding cash prizes for the most patriotic float and marching unit as well as a trophy for the most outstanding fire apparatus at Utica’s Fourth of July parade.

Officials say there is still plenty of time to register for the parade or to be a vendor for the party in the park.

Entry into the parade is free and open to everyone.

Utica's Independence Day Parade will be held on Monday, July 4th at 10:00AM.

The parade will start on Genesee Street in front of St. Elizabeth Hospital, traveling north on Genesee Street, turning right onto the Memorial Parkway and ending at the Parkway Rec Center.

The City's Party in the Park will take place on July 4 at FT Proctor Park starting at 7:00 PM.

It will features food, vendors, music by the band "Last Left" and fireworks at dusk.

Anyone interested in participating in the parade can register at the following link: ucdevelopment.org/parades

After 21 years of organizing the Memorial Day Paarde and Independence Day Parade and Party in the Park, the Genesis Group is turning the reigns over to Vincent Scalise and the Utica Center for Development,who will be the new organizers for the events.

“Memorial Day and Independence Day are sacred holidays. and I’m pleased to announce the city is hosting exciting and family friendly events our community will be proud of. I would like to recognize Ray Durso and the Genesis Group for the outstanding job they’ve done over the years. I thank Vin Scalise and Utica Center for Development for taking on the responsibilities in coordinating these important events.”said Utica Mayor Robert Pamieri.

11 of CNY's Best Mini Golf Courses For those who don't like to take their golf game too seriously, or are just looking for a little family fun, we found 11 of the best mini golf courses in (or around) Central New York!

Vintage McDonald's Playland Pieces for Sale on Facebook Marketplace Someone in Johnstown is selling some amazing McMemories-- Original pieces of a McDonald's Playland!