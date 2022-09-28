A Clinton man is accused of driving his vehicle into the storefront of a local nail spa, then continuing to drive his vehicle around inside to cause further destruction.

That's according to New Hartford Police who say they were called to Spa Point Nails inside the Orchard Plaza on Clinton Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night for a report that a vehicle had struck a building. Arriving officers say they found the destroyed storefront, and say there was a Toyota Sienna inside the business, still driving around 'actively destroying the interior', police said.

After getting the driver to stop, police say they took 53-year-old Wenzhu Hong into custody. An investigation revealed Hong was affiliated with the store and was upset do to an ongoing domestic dispute, police said.

Spa Point Nails in Orchard Plaza, via New Hartford Police Spa Point Nails in Orchard Plaza, via New Hartford Police loading...

He's been charged with criminal mischief in the second degree - a Class D felony - along with a misdemeanor charge of DWI.

Wong, of Clinton, was held overnight in the Oneida County Jail was being held on bail following his arraignment Wednesday, police said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

