UPDATE: Woman Charged in Homicide in Rome
UPDATED 1:55PM- Rome Police are investigating a homicide that happened this afternoon on the 100 block of Milton Avenue.
Police says the suspect was taken into custody after a brief standoff and there is no threat to the public.
The suspect has been identified as a 23-year-old female, Paleigh Iannarilli, of Rome.
The name of the victim will not be released until all notifications can be made.
Iannarilli has been charged with second-degree murder.
Clough School and the Rome City School District Offices were placed in lockout as a safety precaution.
Police are asking people to avoid the area while the investigation is being conducted.
They say it’s an active investigation and more information will be made available as the investigation progresses.
UPDATED 1:19PM- The lockout at Clough School and the Rome City School District Offices has been lifted.
The lockout was put in place just after noon after a reported shooting on Milton Avenue in Rome.
Rome Police are still on the scene.
WIBX will bring you more information as it becomes available.
Original Story:
Clough Elementary School and the Rome City School District Offices are currently in a “Lockout”.
No one is allowed to enter the building at this time.
WIBX is working to find out what caused the lockout and we’ll bring you more information as we get it.
[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. All suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.]