CNY Restaurants Come Together To Fight AIDS

Local restaurants are rallying together for a of dining night to fight AIDS in the Mohawk Valley with the "Dining Out For Life" event.

A number of local restaurants including; Ancora!, Lotus Garden, Tiny's, Across the Row, Bella Regina, Bite Bakery & Cafe, Sweet Escape Chocolate Lounge, Daniele's at Valley View, Nola's among others are partnering with ACR Health for the Dining Out For Life event on Wednesday October 11th.

Mohawk Valley restaurants will donate a portion of every bill for the day to ACR to help fund AIDS service organizations throughout Central New York.