CNY Restaurants Come Together To Fight AIDS
Local restaurants are rallying together for a of dining night to fight AIDS in the Mohawk Valley with the "Dining Out For Life" event.
A number of local restaurants including; Ancora!, Lotus Garden, Tiny's, Across the Row, Bella Regina, Bite Bakery & Cafe, Sweet Escape Chocolate Lounge, Daniele's at Valley View, Nola's among others are partnering with ACR Health for the Dining Out For Life event on Wednesday October 11th.
Mohawk Valley restaurants will donate a portion of every bill for the day to ACR to help fund AIDS service organizations throughout Central New York.
Dining Out For Life began in 1991 with an ActionAIDS volunteer in Philadelphia that brought together an annual fundraising event with local restaurants and volunteers. The event has since been hosted in over 55 cities and raised more than $4.2 million dollars for AIDS service organizations in 2016.