Open Enrollment For Health Insurance Begins November 1st

New York State is the place to be when it comes to health insurance.

The open enrollment period for the state health plan marketplace begins on November 1st and New Yorkers have until the end of January to sign up.

In states that use the federal marketplace, open enrollment ends on December 15th.

Steve Wood, Director of Insurance Programs at ACR Health, says a longer enrollment period has been shown to increase enrollment of younger individuals.

Wood also says people who are buying insurance on the Marketplace will see their rates go down by five percent this year.

ACR's Health navigators are ready to help people enroll in a health care plan.

To schedule an appointment, you can call ACR Health at 1 800 475-2430