More Than 100 Receive Narcan Training In Oneida County

“It has been proven time and time again that Narcan saves lives,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “Since the overdose spike that was detected by our Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program in March, the Oneida County Overdose Response Team has utilized a wide-ranging attack on our opiate problem. One piece of that response has been conducting free Narcan trainings for the public and county employees, which have already educated over 100 people in just one month, and will reach hundreds more in June. We will continue to be proactive in the fight against this epidemic and in our support of those in recovery and their families.”