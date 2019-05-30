More Than 100 Receive Narcan Training In Oneida County
More than 100 local residents have received free Narcan training over the past month, including 55 county employees.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente made the free training available following a heroin overdose spike in March.
Narcan can reverse the effects of an opiate overdose.
“It has been proven time and time again that Narcan saves lives,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “Since the overdose spike that was detected by our Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program in March, the Oneida County Overdose Response Team has utilized a wide-ranging attack on our opiate problem. One piece of that response has been conducting free Narcan trainings for the public and county employees, which have already educated over 100 people in just one month, and will reach hundreds more in June. We will continue to be proactive in the fight against this epidemic and in our support of those in recovery and their families.”
Three community sessions conducted by ACR Health and the Center for Family Life and Recovery were held in April and May.
There are four community Narcan sessions scheduled for the following dates in June:
- June 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at CFLR, 502 Court St. in Utica
- June 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at CFLR, 502 Court St. in Utica
- June 20 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties at 2608 Genesee St. in Utica
- June 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at CFLR, 502 Court St. in Utica
The community Narcan training sessions are free and open to the public. Registration is not required, but suggested, as seating is limited. You call CFLR at (315) 733-1709 to reserve a seat