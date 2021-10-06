CNY Vet Warning Pet Owners of Possible New Virus Spreading Among Dogs
A veterinarian in Central New York is warning pet owners of a possible new virus after seeing a number of sick dogs.
CNY Veterinary Medical Services in Westmoreland, New York is experiencing a large number of dogs suspected to have some form of respiratory infection.
"Many of these dogs have been at various daycare, boarding, and grooming facilities, but some of them have not. What is also frustrating is that some of these dogs are coming up negative for the more common respiratory pathogens that we can check for. This makes us concerned about a new pathogen in our area."
Dogs start with a cough so bad they throw up phlegm 5 to 7 days after being exposed to this virus. "We have had cases where multiple pets in the home are affected, and other times where only one pet in the household will be affected. This can also indicate that there are multiple different pathogens out there."
If your pet is experiencing symptoms, you're advised to take it to your vet to get checked out and avoid exposure to any other pets as much as possible.
CNY Vet is taking extra cleaning precautions in their kennels to reduce any potential risks.
Gus McCologie has a 14-year-old husky/lab mix who he says has been congested for about three days and is experiencing symptoms he's never had before. "Runny eyes and loose stools but no coughing or vomit. We've been raising his head while he sleeps and it helps. He has no contact with other animals and someone is always with him during his brief time in the yard."
CNY Vet says they are not aware of any of the sick dogs coming into contact with COVID. "The State Veterinarian is the one that has to be contacted for that."