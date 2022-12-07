A 43-year-old Central New York man is charged with second degree murder in the death of his mother.

New York State Police arrested Daniel Chilson on Tuesday in the homicide of his 74-year-old mother, Leora Chilson. Troopers responded to Village Garden Apartments in the Onondaga County town of Van Buren shortly after 9:30 on Tuesday morning when the woman's body was discovered by her daughter and another son after they went to check because she hadn't shown up to work, State Police told The Post Standard.

The victim was found on her bed with a pillow over her face, the outlet reported, inside her condo in the multi-unit complex at 684 Idlewood Boulevard North. Daniel Chilson also lived there, police officials said, and believe some type of fight or disagreement preceded the incident.

Following his arrest, Daniel Chilson was being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center pending a court appearance to be arraigned on the murder charge. He faces an additional charge of tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony, state police said in announcing the arrest.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

What Restaurants Are Being Added to New York State Thruway Rest Stops? These restaurants are being added along rest stops on the New York State Thruway. Are you excited?

From A to Z: Utica Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants here in Utica that you need to try at least once.

Take A Look at The Menu: LODED - Syracuse, NY Here's a look at the menu of Syracuse's newest hot spot. Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. on 4/30/21 and 5/1/21. Starting May 4: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays.

10 Summertime Restaurants In The Utica and Rome Area That Deserve Way More Credit The warmer weather is on the way for the Utica and Rome area of Central New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready? Here are 10 summertime restaurants in Central New York that deserve way more credit:



What Restaurants Are Being Added to New York State Thruway Rest Stops? These restaurants are being added along rest stops on the New York State Thruway. Are you excited?

From A to Z: Utica Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants here in Utica that you need to try at least once.

Take A Look at The Menu: LODED - Syracuse, NY Here's a look at the menu of Syracuse's newest hot spot. Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. on 4/30/21 and 5/1/21. Starting May 4: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays.