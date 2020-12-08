A 58-year-old central New York woman was struck and killed by a passing motorist on I-81 in Syracuse after getting out of her vehicle to remove debris from the roadway, according to authorities.

New York State Police is investigating the incident and asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or the vehicle that struck the woman to call them.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday night (Dec. 5) on on the I-81 offramp to the Syracuse Airport. The victim, Mary Goodnough of Liverpool, had stopped and exited on the service road so she could remove some type of debris from the road, police said. Goodnough was struck by an SUV that was also traveling northbound on the service road.

The driver of that vehicle, a black 2015 Ford Edge, initially left the accident scene, according to state police, but after a short time, the driver called 911 to report the crash.

''State Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have seen the black 2015 Ford Edge near the area of Grove Street and Church Street in the village of North Syracuse to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000'', a news release on the accident read.

