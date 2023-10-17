Two months after a fatal car-pedestrian accident in Camden, a grand jury has indicted the driver amid allegations he was under the influence while behind the wheel.

This week, 30-year-old James Henry of Camden was indicted by an Oneida County Grand Jury on charges of criminally negligent homicide, vehicular manslaughter, a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated, along with a traffic citation for failing to stay in his lane, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

It's alleged the Henry was under the influence of drugs or alcohol while operating the vehicle on Hillboro Road in Camden on August 4, 2023. Henry's vehicle struck and killed 68-year-old Kathleen MacArthur, who was out walking her dog at the time of the incident.

After being arraigned on the charges, Henry was sent to the Oneida County Jail on $10,000 cash bond/$10,000 Insurance company bail bond/$75,000 partially secured surety bond, officials said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

Five Hidden Features From the iOS 17 iPhone Update Just when you thought they thought of it all. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

The Top 25 Most Baffling UFO Sightings Reported in New York This Year When residents of the Empire State spot something unexplainable in the skies, they report it to the National UFO Reporting Center . There's been about 80 new sightings so far in 2023 that raised a few hackles.

NUFORC does investigate what people saw to determine if they actually witnessed alien activity or something else. Oftentime, these reports turn out to be false flags. For example; someone from NYC reported seeing a strange, square-like object in the sky on July 22. They provided a photo to NUFORC, who then ruled the person saw an "advertising banner behind a private aircraft."

However, there have been several creepy reports that couldn't be brushed off with a logical explanation. And some of these reports had photo or video evidence attached.

Scroll through New York's top 25 weirdest sightings of 2023.

Former Winter Olympians From New York New York State has been represented well in the Winter Olympic Games, from Remsen's Erln Hamlin to Val Bialas of Utica. Here are seven former Olympians with New York ties Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

Five Hidden Features From the iOS 17 iPhone Update Just when you thought they thought of it all. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

The Top 25 Most Baffling UFO Sightings Reported in New York This Year When residents of the Empire State spot something unexplainable in the skies, they report it to the National UFO Reporting Center . There's been about 80 new sightings so far in 2023 that raised a few hackles.

NUFORC does investigate what people saw to determine if they actually witnessed alien activity or something else. Oftentime, these reports turn out to be false flags. For example; someone from NYC reported seeing a strange, square-like object in the sky on July 22. They provided a photo to NUFORC, who then ruled the person saw an "advertising banner behind a private aircraft."

However, there have been several creepy reports that couldn't be brushed off with a logical explanation. And some of these reports had photo or video evidence attached.

Scroll through New York's top 25 weirdest sightings of 2023.