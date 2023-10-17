CNY Man Charged In Deadly Car-Pedestrian Accident That Killed Woman Walking Dog
Two months after a fatal car-pedestrian accident in Camden, a grand jury has indicted the driver amid allegations he was under the influence while behind the wheel.
This week, 30-year-old James Henry of Camden was indicted by an Oneida County Grand Jury on charges of criminally negligent homicide, vehicular manslaughter, a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated, along with a traffic citation for failing to stay in his lane, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
It's alleged the Henry was under the influence of drugs or alcohol while operating the vehicle on Hillboro Road in Camden on August 4, 2023. Henry's vehicle struck and killed 68-year-old Kathleen MacArthur, who was out walking her dog at the time of the incident.
After being arraigned on the charges, Henry was sent to the Oneida County Jail on $10,000 cash bond/$10,000 Insurance company bail bond/$75,000 partially secured surety bond, officials said.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
