Utica Man Struck On Genesee Street Has Died, Police Say

A Utica man who was struck by a vehicle while crossing Genesee Street in South Utica on Friday has died.

Utica Police have identified the man as 57-year-old Thomas Irvin. Officials made the announcement on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Irvin was crossing the street at around 4:00 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle headed southbound on Genesee near Sheperd Place. After being rushed to the hospital after the incident, Irvin was taken to the operating room and had been listed in serious condition, police said.

The driver of the vehicle and child passenger were not injured.

Genesee Street was closed for a time on Friday while the UPD's Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the incident. Thus far, police say no tickets have been issued.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

