COLD CASE: New Hartford Murder Still Unsolved After 39 Years

Hotel maids see a lot of unseemly things, but nothing could prepare the one working at New Hartford's Ramada Inn from what she found on the morning of January 15th, 1983: The bloody, bullet-laden body of Hector Ambrosi.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Ambrosi was a 47-year-old car dealer, who owned and operated Midland Auto Sales in Frankfort at the time of his death. The killing stunned the community and left local police scrambling for answers. Ambrosi had been shot roughly 7 times in the head, and his jewelry was stolen. The perpetrator, as well as the gun used in the murder, have never been found.

Investigators say Ambrosi may have known his killer since the hotel room where he was found showed no sign of forced entry.

Adding confusion to the case was the gangland-style execution of attorney Joseph Dacquino, which occurred 11 days earlier. Were the cases related? Did Hector Ambrosi have ties to organized crime? The Ramada Inn on Burrstone Road -- which is now the Burrstone House under the Mohawk Valley Health System -- was a known hotspot for mob activity during the '80s.

At the time of the murder, Ambrosi's family offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the assailant. They were never found, and the reward went unclaimed.

The New York State Police is still asking for help in this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (315) 366-6003.

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 40 Homicides

11 New York Cities With The Most Violent Gun Crimes