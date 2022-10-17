Cheers! Ice Bar One of Several Cool Additions Coming to Lake George Ice Castles
The coolest winter walk-through is coming back to Upstate New York with a few new additions for year two, including an ice bar.
The magical Ice Castles will be back in Lake George for 2023 with what's being called an "expanded and enhanced experience." Plans are being made for an ice bar that will serve adult beverages, new castle lights, and meet and greets with new whimsical winter characters. "There will be something new for both adults and kids alike,” publicist Melissa Smuzynski told the Glens Falls Chronicle.
Bigger Castles
Ice Castles will be going bigger in 2023 too. Warren County Tourism director Al Snow said more water will be pulled for Lake George to create larger castles that will be less likely to melt if we get a stretch of warm winter weather.
2023 Tickets
Tickets to visit the 2023 Ice Castles at Festival Commons in Lake George, New York are going on sale on November 28. If you missed the Ice Castle debut in 2022, you may want to be among the first to get your hands on tickets for 2023.
December Set-Up
Set up on the 2022 Ice Castles began in December 2021 with the water lines going first. Once the water lines were in, the ice-making began. The timeline should be about the same for this year.
Icicles Take Shape
Once Mother Nature finally started to cooperate, bringing colder temperatures to the region in January, the icicles started to form.
Ice Castles Come to Life
By day, the frozen fortress glimmered a natural glacial blue. By night, the color-changing lights embedded inside the ice twinkled and danced to whimsical music.
Crawl Tunnels
Visitors squeezed through passageways large enough for children and adults adventurous enough to crawl.
Ice Maze
They got lost in a maze of ice tunnels.
Ice Caverns
Icy caverns were big enough to walk beneath archways of massive icicles dangling overhead like a winter chandelier.
Ice Slides
There were even ice slides to glide down.
Arctic Alcove
VIP experiences in a private alcove within the castle were perfect for proposals or other special occasions.
Help Build 2023 Ice Castles
Want to be a part of the Ice Castle building crew in 2022? Sign up to work behind the scenes at Icecastles.com/work.
Tickets for the 2023 Ice Castles will be available starting November 28 at Icecastles.com/newyork. Let's hope this season lasts a little longer than the previous one when Mother Nature brought a stretch of warm weather, melting all the ice.