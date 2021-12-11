You Can Be Among First to Experience Magical Ice Castles in Upstate New York

Be among the first to experience the magical ice castles coming to Lake George, New York for a cool winter walk-through. Priority booking for Ice Castles in Lake George is underway. The special pre-sale offer will end Sunday, December 12, or when the limited number of vouchers sell out.

What is Priority Booking

Pre-pay for your tickets and get early access to reserve the date of your visit before tickets go on sale to the public and sell out.

Reserve your priority booking voucher at the general admission price.

Choose the number of tickets you want to reserve and proceed through the checkout process.

Vouchers purchased are good for any age, day, and time this season - weekdays, weekends, or holidays.

You’ll receive an email 48 hours before tickets go on sale to the general public with a special VIP link and instructions on how to pick your dates before everyone else.

Ice Castles have been located in 5 states across the country - until now. The winter attraction that brings thousands of visitors each year is finally coming to New York State. It'll open in January 2022 in Festival Commons in Lake George where you can see castles that are each an acre in size with more than 25 million pounds of ice. “We are excited to bring the magic of Ice Castles to Lake George this winter. Our mission is to create a fun and safe outdoor experience where people can escape from the hustle of daily life for a moment and step into a frozen fairy-tale world," said Ice Castles' CEO Kyle Standifird.

The Ice Castles are built by hand over 8 weeks using hundreds of thousands of icicles. Walkthrough LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, caverns, slides, and fountains. By day, this frozen fortress glimmers a natural glacial blue. At night, color-changing lights embedded inside the ice twinkle and dance to whimsical music.

Ice Castles Activities

Crawl Tunnels: Squeeze through passageways just large enough for children and adults who are adventurous enough to crawl.

Squeeze through passageways just large enough for children and adults who are adventurous enough to crawl. Ice Maze: Get lost in a maze of ice tunnels.

Get lost in a maze of ice tunnels. Ice Caverns: Immerse yourself in icy caverns and walk beneath archways of massive icicles dangling overhead like a winter chandelier.

Immerse yourself in icy caverns and walk beneath archways of massive icicles dangling overhead like a winter chandelier. Ice Slides: Race down one of the ice slides.

Race down one of the ice slides. Arctic Alcove: Book a VIP experience in a private alcove within the castle, perfect for proposals or other special occasions.

Get your priority booking voucher at Visitlakegeorge.com.

