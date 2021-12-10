Set Up Begins on Magical Ice Castles, Coming to Lake George For First Time

The Ice Castles are coming. Work is underway for the cool winter attraction coming to Upstate New York for the first time this winter.

Festival Commons in Lake George, New York is filled with activity as crews begin the process of setting up for the magical Ice Castles. Water lines are being laid out before the ice-making begins.

Credit - Warren County, New York via Facebook

It'll take 8 weeks and 25 million pounds of ice to build the hundreds of thousands of icicles that turn Festival Commons from an open field......

Credit - Warren County, New York via Facebook

Into a winter wonderland of LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, caverns, slides, and fountains. By day, this frozen fortress glimmers a natural glacial blue. At night, color-changing lights embedded inside the ice twinkle and dance to whimsical music.

Credit - Lee Denning/Ice Castles

Ice Castles is set to open in Lake George on January 22, if Mother Nature cooperates. Take the whole family for a day or night of cool fun.

Credit- Warren County, New York via Facebook

Crawl Tunnels

Squeeze through passageways just large enough for children and adults who are adventurous enough to crawl.

Credit - Ice Castles

Ice Maze

Get lost in a maze of ice tunnels.

Photo Credit - Aj.Mellor via Ice Castles

Ice Caverns

Immerse yourself in icy caverns and walk beneath archways of massive icicles dangling overhead like a winter chandelier.

Photo Credit - Aj.Mellor via Ice Castles

Ice Slides

Race down one of the ice slides.

Photo Credit - Aj.Mellor via Ice Castles

Arctic Alcove

Book a VIP experience in a private alcove within the castle, perfect for proposals or other special occasions.

Credit - Ice Castles

Priority vouchers are now on sale. Tickets are $20 for adults and $27 on the weekends. $15 for children and $22 on the weekends.

For more information on timetables and ticket sales, go to Icecastles.com/newyork.

