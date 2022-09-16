Magical Ice Castles Return to Lake George in 2023! Tickets Available Soon

The coolest winter walk-through is returning to Upstate New York. The magical Ice Castles will be back in Lake George for 2023 and tickets will be available just in time for the holiday season.

Tickets to visit the 2023 Ice Castles at Festival Commons in Lake George, New York are going on sale on November 28. If you missed the Ice Castle debut in 2022, you may want to be among the first to get your hands on tickets for 2023.

December Set-Up

Set up on the 2022 Ice Castles began in December 2021 with the water lines going first. Once the water lines were in, the ice-making began.

Icicles Taking Shape

Once Mother Nature finally started to cooperate, bringing colder temperatures to the region in January 2022, the icicles started to form.

Ice Castles Come to Life

By day, the frozen fortress glimmered a natural glacial blue. By night, the color-changing lights embedded inside the ice twinkled and danced to whimsical music.

Crawl Tunnels

Visitors squeezed through passageways large enough for children and adults adventurous enough to crawl.

Ice Maze

They got lost in a maze of ice tunnels.

Ice Caverns

Icy caverns were big enough to walk beneath archways of massive icicles dangling overhead like a winter chandelier.

Ice Slides

There were even ice slides to glide down.

Arctic Alcove

VIP experiences in a private alcove within the castle were perfect for proposals or other special occasions.

Help Build 2023 Ice Castles

Want to be a part of the Ice Castle building crew in 2022? Sign up to work behind the scenes at Icecastles.com/work.

Tickets for the 2023 Ice Castles will be available starting November 28 at Icecastles.com/newyork. Let's hope this season lasts a little longer than the previous one when Mother Nature brought a stretch of warm weather, melting all the ice.

