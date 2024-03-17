Colgate and New Hartford’s Policelli Get Their March Madness Seed
Matt Langel and his Colgate Raiders received their assignment for the upcoming Men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.
Colgate received a #14 seed in the West region. The Raiders will face 3rd seeded Baylor on Friday. Colgate received an automatic bid into the tournament after winning their third straight Patriot League championship.
Meanwhile, New Hartford's Frankie Policelli learned his team's fate after winning the CAA championship last week with a win over his former team, Stony Brook. Pollicelli and Charleston received a #13 seed and will face #4 Alabama.
It would take a great deal of upsets for Colgate and Charleston to meet in the tourney as Charleston is in the top half of the bracket and Colgate is in the bottom.
Matt Langel and the Raiders will be looking for their first-ever win in DI March Madness.
Brackets
East Region
No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson
No. 8 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 9 Northwestern
No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 UAB
No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquesne
No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State
No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake
No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State
South Region
No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood
No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M
No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison
No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont
No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State
No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland
No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10/Boise State/Colorado winner
No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky
Midwest Region
No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Montana State/Grambling State winner
No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU
No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese State
No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford
No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon
No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Arkon
No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Virginia/Colorado State winner
No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s
West Region
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard/Wagner winner
No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State
No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon
No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Charleston
No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate
No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State
