Colgate Signs Men’s Hoops Coach Matt Langel Through 2030
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Colgate men's basketball coach Matt Langel has signed a four-year contract extension that runs through 2030.
Langel guided the Raiders to their third 20-win season and third Patriot League regular-season and tournament championships in four years.
Colgate beat Navy for the Patriot League Tournament title to earn a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament.
The Raiders were seeded 14th in the Midwest Region but lost to Wisconsin in the first round to finish at 23-12.
Langel is the school's all-time winningest coach with 176 victories since he took over in 2011.
