Colgate Routs Bucknell 105-75 in Patriot League Tourney
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Keegan Records set a career-high 21 points and Colgate thrashed Bucknell 105-75 in the semifinals of the Patriot League tournament. No. 2-seed Colgate will face upstart ninth seed Loyola (6-10) for the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Colgate has won both contests this season when at least reaching the century mark, and the 105-point effort was a season high. Colgate entered the contest with the fourth-highest scoring offense in NCAA Division I averaging 86 points per game. John Meeks scored 23 points for Bucknell.
