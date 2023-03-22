Poughkeepsie, NY Native Breaks Century Old Basketball Scoring Streak

A Poughkeepsie, New York native and Our Lady of Lourdes graduate is breaking records and taking names.

Last week we shared that Villanova Women's Basketball player Maddy Siegrist, who is originally from Poughkeepsie and played basketball at Lourdes, was named AP's First Team All-American. This week she's breaking records.

According to ESPN after scoring 20 + points in 36 games, Siegrist has the longest scoring streak of any men's or women's D-1 basketball player. The last to hold the title was now WNBA superstar, Kelsey Plum.

Siegrist is also Villanova's all-time leading scorer.

The 2022-2023 season has been one for the books for Siegrist. Villanova.com breaks down her incredible season on their website writing:

Siegrist has led Villanova to a 30-6 overall record and a spot in the Sweet 16 by leading the country in scoring at 29.2 points per game to go with a 9.1 rebounds per contest average. She is currently shooting 51.9 percent from the field (395-of-761), 37.0 percent from three-point range (51-of-138) and 85.3 percent from the foul line (209-of-245).

Maddy is currently a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year award. The Naismith award is, according to Wikipedia, a yearly award given out "by the Atlanta Tipoff Club to the top men's and women's collegiate basketball players." The award is named after the inventor of basketball, Dr James Naismith.

Siegrist and the Villanova Wildcats have advanced to the Sweet 16 after they beat Florida Gulf Coast 76-57 and they'll take on the University of Miami on Friday, March 24th at 2:30 pm on ESPN.

8 Of The Most Famous Athletes From Upstate New York Upstate New York isn't the hub of professional sports, but we've had plenty of athletes make their mark in the sports world. Here's eight of the best.

These Are the Top 15 Sports Teams in New York How does your favorite New York sports team stack up against the rest? Empire Stakes crunched data to find out!