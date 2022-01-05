Collection of Norman Mailer’s Writing Finds New Publisher

By HILLEL ITALIE, AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — An anthology of the late Norman Mailer's writing that Random House allegedly had scheduled for his centennial in 2023, but backed off from, will be released by a publisher that has taken on such discarded works as Woody Allen's memoir "Apropos of Nothing" and a Philip Roth biography written by Blake Bailey.

FILE PHOTO:

American novelist and journalist Norman Mailer. (Photo by Victor Drees/Getty Images)

The literary agency representing the Mailer estate disputed a news report alleging Random House dropped the project because of misgivings about some of Mailer's work.

The Associated Press was told on Tuesday that Skyhorse Publishing will release the book.

