Comets Boucher And Rafferty Named AHL All-Stars

Forward Reid Boucher and defenseman Brogan Rafferty will represent the Utica Comets at the upcoming AHL All-Star Game.

Boucher who will making his third-straight trip to the All-Star game, is the AHL's top goal scorer

Rafferty, a first-time All-Star selection, currently leads all AHL defensemen in scoring.

“It never gets old. I was really excited when Ryan (GM Ryan Johnson) called me. It’s always a big honor and I’ve been lucky enough to earn it the last couple of years,” said Boucher. “But I’m also excited that Raf got the call today too. It’s always nice to have a familiar face in the locker room when you go. He’s earned it.”

The 2020 AHL All-Star Classic will take place January 26th and 27th in Ontario, California.